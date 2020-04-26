Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,026.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

FHLC opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

