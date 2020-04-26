Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $130.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $152.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

