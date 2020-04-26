Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

