Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 123 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $475.14 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.22 and its 200-day moving average is $482.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.