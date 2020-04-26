Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 400 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

