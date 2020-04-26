Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock worth $65,310,680. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.21. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.79, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.