Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

