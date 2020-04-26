Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

