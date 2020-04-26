BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after acquiring an additional 499,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after acquiring an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,014,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

