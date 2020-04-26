BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,883 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

