BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,603,000 after buying an additional 407,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 242,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $17,496,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

