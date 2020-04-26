BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,849 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2,468.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

