BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,377 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

