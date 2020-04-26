BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after buying an additional 1,640,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,312,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

