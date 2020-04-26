BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 113,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 192.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 129,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

