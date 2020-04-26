BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,310.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

