BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.