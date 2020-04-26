BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.