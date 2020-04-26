BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up about 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,247 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

