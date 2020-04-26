BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $381.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.