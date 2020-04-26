BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 154.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

