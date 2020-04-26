BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $45.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

