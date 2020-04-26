BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 47.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,362.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,376.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

