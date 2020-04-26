BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,516,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,855,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 61,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

