BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

