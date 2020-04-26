BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 114,548 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

