BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,896,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,675 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

