BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

