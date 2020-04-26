BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Trading Up 13%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 2,855,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,563,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

