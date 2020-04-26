Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.08.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,154,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

