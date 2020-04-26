BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.39

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 893475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,367,319.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

