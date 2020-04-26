BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.35. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,696,938 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

