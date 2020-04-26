BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.53.

NYSE BJ opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $203,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,770. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $329,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $539,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

