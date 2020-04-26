BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Holdings Decreased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI makes up approximately 0.8% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRA opened at $10.66 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

