Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 2.9%

Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 98,801 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 193,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Blackrock Gold Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.