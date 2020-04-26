BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $475.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

