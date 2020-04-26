Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, 2,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Maryland Municipal stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

