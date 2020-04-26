BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,235 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

