BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

