BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $282.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.