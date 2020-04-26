BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,416,000 after buying an additional 264,459 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,059,000 after acquiring an additional 135,321 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

