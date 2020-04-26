BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.