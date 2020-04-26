BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,558,000 after buying an additional 1,431,799 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

