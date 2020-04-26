BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,078,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,780,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

