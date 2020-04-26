BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.