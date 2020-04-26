BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,417,000 after buying an additional 1,033,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.