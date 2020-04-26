Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price target on Bluestone Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE:BSR opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.42.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.