Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 target price on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

BSR opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of $158.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bluestone Resources will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

