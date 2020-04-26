BMO Capital Markets Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $34.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an average rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 355,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 328.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

