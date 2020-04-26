Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE:BCC opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $32,071,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $17,219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $6,305,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

